Stanley Redwine Named Head Coach of Team USA at 2022 World Athletics Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Kansas track and field head coach Stanley Redwine has been named the head coach of Team USA at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USATF announced on Wednesday. The World Outdoor Championships will take place from July 15 through July 29, 2022.

“I am very excited to work with Team USA and serve our men’s athletes,” Redwine said. “It’s especially exciting that this is the first World Track & Field Championships on USA soil and I look forward to working with this team.”

Redwine will lead the Team USATF men’s team, while Long Beach State’s LaTanya Sheffield will coach the women’s team. The World Outdoor Championships in Eugene will be the first ever to be held on U.S. soil.

Joining Redwine on the team USATF men’s staff are Allen Johnson (Sprints/Hurdles), Dena Evans (Distance), Kevin Reid (Jumps) and Shawn Wilbourn. Former Kansas Relays meet director Tim Weaver will serve as the head manager for Team USATF.

In his 21st season at Kansas, Redwine served as an assistant coach on the Team USA staff at the 2020 Olympics. Throughout his career at KU, Redwine has guided his teams to five Big 12 Championships, while his 2013 women’s team won the NCAA Outdoor Championship, Kansas’ first women’s NCAA team Championship in school history.

Redwine also served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2015 Pan-American Games. Between his years as a head coach at Kansas and Tulsa and as an assistant coach at Arkansas, Redwine has coached teams to 23 national titles.

In his professional athletic career, Redwine qualified for five-consecutive U.S. Olympic Trials between 1980 and 1996, while also competing for Team USA at the World Championships in 1985, 1987, 1989, 1991 and 1993. Redwine was also a two-time U.S. 800-meter champion.

Weaver previously served as the meet director of the Kansas Relays from 2000 to 2006 and has served on 22 International Staffs as a manager, coach and team leader, including as a manager for the Olympic Teams in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.