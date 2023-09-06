Stalled U-Haul Causes Interstate Crash

A woman was transported to a hospital after an SUV she was driving crashed into a U-Haul truck which ran out of gas on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 For U-Haul truck was stopped in the driving lane of I 70 after running out of fuel. A 2018 GMC Yukon was approaching the U-Haul from behind. The SUV was passing a vehicle and was unable to avoid a collision with the stalled U-Haul.

The driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Patricia Dreiling from Victoria, Kansas, was complaining of pain and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Hays. The driver of the U-Haul, a 28-year-old woman from Richmond, Virginia, was not hurt.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning five miles east of Hays in Ellis County