Stalled SUV Ignites Road Rage

Salina Police are looking for two white male suspects who became enraged at a man who was stalled on a street in his SUV.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 56-year-old victim of Wednesday’s road rage incident backed out of his driveway in the 500 block of S. 9th and stalled the Toyota 4Runner.

A witness told officers the two suspects honked repeatedly and screamed at the man before he was able to start the vehicle and roll out of the way. Moments later the two men jumped out of a black four-door car and confronted the victim, trying to pull him out of his 4Runner and breaking the passenger side mirror on his vehicle.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 3pm in the 500 block of S. 9th and Washington Street.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the car, or the two men in the picture to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.