Stalking Incident Prompts Arrest

A man from Wichita is in the Saline County Jail after allegedly stalking a Salina woman, and threatening to kill her and her daughter.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday at about 4:45 PM, a 27-year-old female from Salina reported that a subject she knew, later identified as 41-year-old Dustin Tyler, Wichita had been stalking her.

The victim reported Tyler, who she had previously told to stay away from her, had begun following her around Salina as she drove. The victim drove to a friend’s residence in the 900 block of Seneca. Upon arrival at the friend’s residence, Tyler exited his vehicle and approached the victim. Tyler then threatened to kill the victim and her daughter. Tyler also pushed the victim. There was a witness to the incident. Tyler then left the area.

At approximately 2:00 AM, an officer observed a vehicle driving in the area of Broadway and N. 13th without any headlights. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver identified as Tyler.

Tyler was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to Criminal Threat, Stalking, and Domestic Battery.