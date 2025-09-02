Stalking, Harassment Arrest Made

A Salina man is in jail on charges of stalking a woman he is acquainted with.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Mark J. Storms was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly called a 41-year-old woman, thirty times.

The victim did not answer the phone, but later called police after she noticed Storms was following her in a car. Authorities told her to drive to the police station, and he followed her into the parking lot where officers arrested him.

Storms is now facing charges that could include stalking and harassment by telephone.