Stage Mural Dedication Planned

A special dedication for the recently completed mural on the city stage at Santa Fe Avenue and Ash Street is planned for Saturday.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, “Dream Cartographers” was designed by Lawrence, Kansas, muralist Dave Loewenstein after conducting a variety of community workshops and visioning sessions earlier in the spring. Workshop participants mapped their memories, dreams, and personal geographies using pushpins and colored thread to connect points of interest on a map.

The painting was done by Loewenstein, community volunteers, and artist assistant Karla Prickett. “Salina Arts & Humanities was thrilled to help in this effort,” commented SAH Executive Director Brad Anderson. “The final result will be a lovely addition to the downtown beautification, and adds color and energy to the space.”

The new mural also includes a reference to Loewenstein’s 2010 work in Salina entitled “Waiting in the Wings,” which was decommissioned when Campbell Plaza redesign took place earlier this year. A figure walking through a painted doorway was recreated as part of the new mural.

The dedication will include remarks by the artist and Salina Arts & Humanities staff, and conclude with light refreshments.

This mural is made possible with funding from Leadership Salina and the Greater Salina Community Foundation, Salina Arts & Humanities, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, private donors, and in-kind support from local businesses.

The dedication is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 am in front of the new mural.