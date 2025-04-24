Staffing Prompting Closings at Lakes

Staffing issues will impact some area lakes this summer by forcing some closures.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they are planning to temporarily close or reduce services at recreation areas across multiple states including Kansas beginning May 15th. The agency says it is “currently managing seasonal staffing and resource limitations that affect its ability to safely open and maintain all recreation sites at normal levels of service”. These temporary adjustments are being made to ensure visitor safety, protect environmental resources, and sustain critical hydropower and dam operations.

The most significant impacts are planned at the following lakes:

Minooka Park – Marshall Cove Loop, Wilson Lake – closed for dispersed overnight use, day use remains open.

Kanopolis Lake Information Center, Kanopolis Lake – closed to the public, pass sales by appointment only.

Visitors are encouraged to verify the status of recreation sites before traveling and to consider alternative locations where needed.

_ _ _

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo