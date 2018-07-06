Staff Threatened with Scissors

Staff at a Salina addiction treatment center called police after a client threatened several employees with a pair of scissors.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, 34-year-old Brian Bell was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon at a nearby grocery store.

Police say Bell became agitated while talking with a female employee at Central Kansas Foundation located at 1805 S. Ohio and then allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and walked aggressively toward the woman.

He then held the scissors in a threatening manner while at least three employees were present before running out of the office.

Officers found him a short time later near the gas pumps at Dillon’s Supermarket, 1235 E. Cloud and arrested him without incident. No one was hurt.

Bell is now facing charges that could include three counts of aggravated assault and one count of deprivation of property.