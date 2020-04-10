St. Matthew Passion, Messiah Broadcasts Planned

Even though recent circumstances make live performances of “St Matthew Passion” on Good Friday and the “Messiah” on Easter Sunday at Bethany College impossible, it’s not impossible to still hear them.

Good Friday afternoon at 3:00 last year’s “St. Matthew Passion” will be broadcast in Downtown Lindsborg n the street P.A. system.

Godd Friday evening at 6:00 last year’s “St. Matthew Passion” performance will also be broadcast on KSAL Radio and online at ksal.com.

Easter Sunday afternoon the 2019 performance of Handel’s “Messiah” by the Bethany Oratorio Society will be broadcast at 3:00 on KSAL and ksal.com. The same broadcast will also air Easter Sunday evening at 7 on Kansas public radio.

Bethany College Director of Choral Activities Mark Lucas is asking everyone to choose one of the Easter broadcasts to listen to, and when it comes time for #44 “Hallelujah” to follow the instructions below. He says “let’s see how many people from all over the world we can get to do this. Remember, you can listen online from anywhere in the world”.

Here are Lucas’s instructions, which he encourages to send to friends all over the world:

Make sure you’re wearing your performance attire If you can’t wear performance attire, wear whatever you like.

How can you participate? We want YOU to sing/play along with #44, Hallelujah! When you are listening to the 3 pm Central Time OR 7 pm Central Time broadcasts (see above) and it comes time for the Hallelujah Chorus, we want you to:

1. Stand, hold your book or have your music on a music stand.

2. Sing or play along with the broadcast

3. Have someone take a picture. Please consider wearing your concert dress for the picture!

4. Post that picture on social media and include the hashtag #LindsborgLemonade

This hashtag has been being used by Lindsborg locals to indicate that despite the difficult times we are in, we will find the good in any situation. When life gives us lemons, we choose to make lemonade.

5. Finally, email your picture to [email protected] and include your name and where you live, so Dr. Lucas can create a collage of singers and players.

Direct any questions or comments to Dr. Mark Lucas at [email protected]

Finally, don’t forget to tell your friends that, if restrictions are lifted, we will be doing a performance of Handel’s Messiah on Friday, June 19 in Heritage Square in the South Park. The only rehearsal is at 5 pm that same day. EVERYONE is invited to sing/play. Let’s get a huge chorus and orchestra to be there!