SRHC Service Auxiliary Awards Scholarships

The Salina Regional Health Center Service Auxiliary has awarded over $7,500 in scholarships for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.

The organization awarded scholarships to three area students who are studying in the medical field. Scholarship recipients include:

Teale Ryan, Salina, is pursuing a PhD in Nursing Education degree from KUMC. Teale is currently employed at Salina Regional Health Center in the Emergency Department as well as the KU School of Nursing – Salina Campus. Teale was awarded a $2000 scholarship from Auxiliary as well as a $1530 scholarship from Carla Schneider memorial funds received by the Auxiliary and earmarked for a nursing student.

Tara Heath, Salina, is pursuing a Physical Therapy Assistant degree from Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, KS. Tara is currently employed at Salina Regional Health Center. She was awarded a $1000 scholarship.

Jakob Lovendahl, Bennington, is pursuing a Pharmacy degree from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS. Jakob is currently employed by Dillons Pharmacy. He received a $3000 scholarship.

Application forms for the 2022-2023 academic year will be posted next spring on the Salina Regional Health Center website, www.srhc.com. Due date for submittal is June 16, 2022.