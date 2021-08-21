Salina, KS

SRHC Service Auxiliary Awards Scholarships

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2021

The Salina Regional Health Center Service Auxiliary has awarded over $7,500 in scholarships for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.

The organization awarded scholarships to three area students who are studying in the medical field. Scholarship recipients include:

  • Teale Ryan, Salina, is pursuing a PhD in Nursing Education degree from KUMC.  Teale is currently employed at Salina Regional Health Center in the Emergency Department as well as the KU School of Nursing – Salina Campus. Teale was awarded a $2000 scholarship from   Auxiliary as well as a $1530 scholarship from Carla Schneider memorial funds received by the Auxiliary and earmarked for a nursing student.
  • Tara Heath, Salina, is pursuing a Physical Therapy Assistant degree from Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, KS.  Tara is currently employed at Salina Regional Health Center.  She was awarded a $1000 scholarship.
  • Jakob Lovendahl, Bennington, is pursuing a Pharmacy degree from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS.  Jakob is currently employed by Dillons Pharmacy.  He received a $3000 scholarship.

Application forms for the 2022-2023 academic year will be posted next spring on the Salina Regional Health Center website, www.srhc.com.  Due date for submittal is June 16, 2022.

 

