Spring Youth Bus Passes to be Available

Salina’s CityGo bus service is continuing the successful “Get On & Go” program for area youth.

According to OCCK Transportation, they are making available the Spring 2022 Pass for the CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18.

Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Spring Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from March 1 to May 31. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses. Face masks and social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

The Get On & Go Spring Bus Pass is available for purchase online on February 15, 2022, at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up. They will also be available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe, starting February 15, 2022.

The Spring Pass will also be available digitally in the Token Transit app. All OCCK Transportation services have a digital fare option.

“We love providing this discounted option for students,” said Michelle Griffin, Director of Mobility Management for North Central Kansas. “The whole program has continued to grow in popularity, with more families taking advantage of this program. We are helping kids navigate around Salina, participate in activities and community events, while using public transit, which means learning important life skills while gaining freedom and independence.”

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect, the regional fixed route service, and the newest program, GoConcordia.