Spring Spruce-Up Volunteers Needed

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Spring Spruce-Up effort, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th.
Spring Spruce-Up is a community-wide clean-up day from 8AM till Noon.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided. Bring your own gloves and water container. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.
Projects include:
- Ashby House – Landscape & campus clean-up, painting offices & organizing donations – Meet at 150 S. 8 Street
- CHDO (Community Housing Development Opportunity) – Yard work – Meet at corner of Hamilton & N. Ninth 917 N. 8th Street
- City of Salina – Putting medallions on storm drains about trash in the water ways. Meet at The Temple’s
parking lot 336 S. Santa Fe
- Smoky Hill River – Clean-up of trash at the Smoky Hill River near the YMCA. Meet in the YMCA parking lot
- North Town District – 5-Corners- Clean-up landscaping. Meet at 5-Corners corner of Ninth & Broadway, Mounted Patrol-Clean-up landscaping, Meet at 1020 W North Street – Build front porches. Meet at comer of Hamilton & N. Ninth
- Salina Downtown – Painting 7 Trash corrals, clean & clear weeds & add mulch for 23 planter beds in alleyway.
Meet between Strand Plaza and the back patio of Barolo Grill, 112-114 South Santa Fe
- Salina Arts & Humanities – Cleaning Sculptures in Oakdale Park. Meet at Formal Garden in Oakdale Park
- Salina Food Bank – Adding mulch, weeding and planting trees for the garden. Meet at 255 S. Chicago
- Salina Parks and Recreation – Paint picnic tables, trash barrels, and shelters. Meet at Oakdale Park Office,
730 Oakdale Drive
- Salina Rescue Mission – Painting 2nd floor rooms, weed the vegetable garden and prayer garden, staining
outdoor covers. Meet at 1716 Summers Rd