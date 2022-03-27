Spring Spruce-Up Volunteers Needed

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Spring Spruce-Up effort, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th.

Spring Spruce-Up is a community-wide clean-up day from 8AM till Noon.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided. Bring your own gloves and water container. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

Projects include: