Spring Spruce-Up Volunteers Needed

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Spring Spruce-Up effort, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th.

Spring Spruce-Up is a community-wide clean-up day from 8AM till Noon.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided. Bring your own gloves and water container. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

Projects:

Ashby House – Landscape and campus clean-up. Meet at 150 S. 8th Street.

CHDO (Community Housing Development Opportunity) – Yard work. Meet at 936 S. 10th Street.

City of Salina – Putting medallions on storm drains about trash in the water ways. Meet at The Temple’s parking lot, 336 S. Santa Fe.

Friends of the River Foundation – Clean-up of trash at the Smoky Hill River. Meet in the YMCA parking lot.

North Town District – Clean-up landscaping at 5-Corners and clean-up of debris on Dry Creek. 5-Corner volunteer meet at 5-Corners corner of Ninth & Broadway. Dry Creek volunteers meet at the corner of 12th Street and Hamilton.

Salina Downtown- Clean and clear weeds and debris and add mulch for planter beds. Cleaning graffiti in tunnels. Meet between Strand Plaza and the back patio of Borolo Grill, 112-114 South Santa Fe.

Salina Arts & Humanities – Cleaning Sculptures in Oakdale Park. Meet at Formal Garden in Oakdale Park.

Salina Food Bank – Spreading new soil and mulch in garden beds, weeding and planting. Window cleaning and a summer school garden box build. Meet at 255 S. Chicago.

Salina Parks and Recreation – Trimming, clean-up and mulching on walking trail next to the Salina Soccer Complex, 1871 E. Magnolia Rd. Meet at the South side of Soccer fields.

Salina Rescue Mission – Organize storage units, weed the vegetable garden and prayer garden, staining outdoor covers. Meet at 1716 Summers Rd.

The Temple- Weeding and planting flowers outside and painting the bride’s dressing room. Use the north red door to come in at 336 S. Santa Fe.

The City of Salina will offer a Free Landfill Day as well, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

