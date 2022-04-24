Spring Spruce-Up, Free Landfill Saturday

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Spring Spruce-Up effort, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 30th.

Spring Spruce-Up is a community-wide clean-up day from 8AM till Noon.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the worksite. Tools will be provided. Bring your own gloves and water container. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

Projects include:

Ashby House – Landscape & campus clean-up, painting offices & organizing donations – Meet at 150 S. 8 Street

CHDO (Community Housing Development Opportunity) – Yard work – Meet at corner of Hamilton & N. Ninth 917 N. 8th Street

City of Salina – Putting medallions on storm drains about trash in the water ways. Meet at The Temple’s

Smoky Hill River – Clean-up of trash at the Smoky Hill River near the YMCA. Meet in the YMCA parking lot

North Town District – 5-Corners- Clean-up landscaping. Meet at 5-Corners corner of Ninth & Broadway, Mounted Patrol-Clean-up landscaping, Meet at 1020 W North Street – Build front porches. Meet at comer of Hamilton & N. Ninth

Salina Downtown – Painting 7 Trash corrals, clean & clear weeds & add mulch for 23 planter beds in alleyway.

Salina Arts & Humanities – Cleaning Sculptures in Oakdale Park. Meet at Formal Garden in Oakdale Park

Salina Food Bank – Adding mulch, weeding and planting trees for the garden. Meet at 255 S. Chicago

Salina Parks and Recreation – Paint picnic tables, trash barrels, and shelters. Meet at Oakdale Park Office,

730 Oakdale Drive

Salina Rescue Mission – Painting 2nd floor rooms, weed the vegetable garden and prayer garden, staining outdoor covers. Meet at 1716 Summers Rd

outdoor covers. Meet at 1716 Summers Rd

In conjunction with Spring-Spruce Up, the City of Salina is planning another free landfill event.

According to the city, free residential trash disposal will be available for all Saline County residents at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill on Saturday, April 30th, in conjunction with Spring Spruce-up. Customers must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal. Vehicles from other counties will be required to pay normal tipping fees. Commercial waste haulers will be given priority (standard rates apply).

Customers are encouraged to use caution at all times, follow staff instructions, obey all signs, stay on approved roadways and be prepared for delays, as a line is expected to form during this event and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area. Removal of any landfill property, including waste from other customers, is strictly prohibited.

Items not accepted at the landfill include automobiles, batteries, corrosive waste, explosives, flammable waste, hazardous waste, liquid waste (including paint), machinery, reactive waste, storage tanks, toxic waste, and vehicle or equipment wreckage.

Items accepted, but still subject to applicable tipping fees for all commercial and residential customers include brick, concrete, rock, other aggregates, commercial loads (including waste from residents that is anything other than normal household trash), Freon-containing items (Freon removal certification required), roofing & other construction materials, boats, sheds, trailers, tires, and waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the KDHE.

Items like tree branches, brush, logs and stumps that are regularly accepted at no fee will still be accepted at no fee at the landfill’s limb area.

A listing of fees may be viewed on the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/Landfill. Please call the landfill for specific rates not listed.

The landfill will close promptly at 2 p.m. Customers will not be permitted entrance after closing, even if a line is still present. Normal business hours and fees will resume on Monday, May 2.