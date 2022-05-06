Spring Spritzer in Downtown Salina

Downtown Salina will be bustling with activity Friday night and Saturday.

A First Friday event Friday night will celebrate the opening of a new stage at Santa Fe and Ash. Saturday, 22 new sculptures will be unveiled as the 2022 SculptureTour Salina takes the wraps off.

Salina Downtown invites everyone to continue to celebrate the new downtown stage and the entrance of spring in Downtown Salina at Santa Fe & Ash this Saturday. Check out the awesome downtown shops and restaurants, get your face painted, and then bring your lawn chairs to hang out and jam at the new stage.

A local food truck, Food by Bonnie, will open at 11:00 a.m., serving lemonade spritzers, gourmet grilled cheeses, and more.

Color Me Crazy face painting will be there!

Tamara Howe School of Dance will perform at 2:00 p.m.

Shannon’s Stars will celebrate The Cozy Inn’s 100 th birthday!

birthday! Local favorite, Sunset Sinners will perform on the new stage beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Beer, hard seltzer, non-alcoholic seltzer, and water will be for sale.

Please do not bring coolers and leave your pets at home.

This free family-friendly event is brought to you by Salina Downtown Inc. and Vortex Global.