Spring Sports Scores (3/21)

SALINA CENTRAL BASEBALL DEFEATS JUNCTION CITY

SALINA CENTRAL 7, JUNCTION CITY 4

Pitching –

Grayton Gross (W) – 4.o IP, 3 H, 8 SO, 1 R, 0 ER

Seth Rogers – 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 SO, 3 ER

Hitting –

Keaton Smith – 3 H, 3 RBI, 2B, 3 R

Gunnar Gross – 1 H, 2 RBI

Oscar Perez – 1 H, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Jack Gordon – 3 BB, 2 R

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE FALTERS LATE VS SEDGWICK

SEDGWICK 13, SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 4

Southeast of Saline led 4-2 after four innings, but 11 runs scored by Sedgwick in the top of the 7th inning were the difference.

Pitching –

Killian Vaughn – 3.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 4 H

Tiernan Ptacek (L) – 2.2 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 SO, 6 H

Hitting –