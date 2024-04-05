Spring Sports Results (4/4)

SALINA SOUTH SOCCER DEFEATS SALINA CENTRAL

Salina South 5, Salina Central 0

‘4 – Ojeda

’29 – Morris, assisted by Crow

’33 – Ojeda, assisted by Householter

’59 – Fischer

’75 – Morris

SALINA SOUTH ANNOUNCES TWO COACHING HIRES

Mikhaela Sowers Announced as Head Dance Coach

Tim Bishop Announced as Head Cross Country Coach

VALLEY CENTER SOFTBALL SWEEPS SALINA CENTRAL

GAME 1: Valley Center 5, Salina Central 2

GAME 2: Valley Center 7, Salina Central 3

Salina Central is now 2-8 overall and 0-4 in AVCTL-II. They will be in action next at Andover Central in a double header on April 12th.

VALLEY CENTER BASEBALL SWEEPS SALINA CENTRAL

GAME 1: Valley Center 7, Salina Central 5

GAME 2: Valley Center 5, Salina Central 4

Salina Central is now 3-7 overall and 1-3 in AVCTL-II. They will be in action next hosting Dodge City in a double Header on April 9th.

SALINA SOUTH FINISHES SECOND AT MCPHERSON

Salina South Boys Golf finished second at the McPherson Invitational, seeing multiple top-15 finishers.