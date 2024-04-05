Spring Sports Results (4/4)

SALINA SOUTH SOCCER DEFEATS SALINA CENTRAL
Salina South 5, Salina Central 0
‘4 – Ojeda
’29 – Morris, assisted by Crow
’33 – Ojeda, assisted by Householter
’59 – Fischer
’75 – Morris
SALINA SOUTH ANNOUNCES TWO COACHING HIRES
Mikhaela Sowers Announced as Head Dance Coach
Welcome Coach Sowers! pic.twitter.com/1lJiIzdjKp
— South Cougars (@SouthCougars) April 4, 2024
Tim Bishop Announced as Head Cross Country Coach
Congratulations Coach Bishop! pic.twitter.com/uue5QZlhti
— South Cougars (@SouthCougars) April 4, 2024
VALLEY CENTER SOFTBALL SWEEPS SALINA CENTRAL
- GAME 1: Valley Center 5, Salina Central 2
- GAME 2: Valley Center 7, Salina Central 3
Salina Central is now 2-8 overall and 0-4 in AVCTL-II. They will be in action next at Andover Central in a double header on April 12th.
VALLEY CENTER BASEBALL SWEEPS SALINA CENTRAL
- GAME 1: Valley Center 7, Salina Central 5
- GAME 2: Valley Center 5, Salina Central 4
Salina Central is now 3-7 overall and 1-3 in AVCTL-II. They will be in action next hosting Dodge City in a double Header on April 9th.
SALINA SOUTH FINISHES SECOND AT MCPHERSON
Salina South Boys Golf finished second at the McPherson Invitational, seeing multiple top-15 finishers.
Salina South golfers take 2nd today at the Mac Invitational. Jacob Tran and Jackson Perry tied for 8th, and Maddox Xaysongkham tied for 14th to lead the way. pic.twitter.com/sNhAatsLPz
— Jason Hooper (@jasonhooper09) April 5, 2024