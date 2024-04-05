Spring Sports Results (4/5)

SOFTBALL
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE SWEEPS ABILENE
- GAME 1: Southeast of Saline 3, Abilene 2
- GAME 2: Southeast of Saline 9, Abilene 4
DERBY SWEEPS SALINA SOUTH
- GAME 1: Derby 6, Salina South 1
- GAME 2: Derby6, Salina South 0
ELL-SALINE SWEEPS BENNINGTON
- GAME 1: Ell-Saline 11, Bennington 2
- GAME 2: Ell-Saline 24, Bennington 6
MINNEAPOLIS DROPS TWO
- GAME 1: Marysville 2, Minneapolis 1
- GAME 2: Clay Center 10, Minneapolis 0
SACRED HEART SPLITS WITH REPUBLIC COUNTY
- GAME 1: Republic County 11, Sacred Heart 1
- GAME 2: Sacred Heart 10, Republic County 6
BASEBALL
SALINA SOUTH SPLITS WITH DERBY
- GAME 1: Derby 17, Salina South 7
- GAME 2: Salina South 5, Derby 3
ABILENE SWEEPS SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
- GAME 1: Abilene 11, Southeast of Saline 1
- GAME 2: Abilene 7, Southeast of Saline 6
SACRED HEART SWEEPS REPUBLIC COUNTY
- GAME 1: Sacred Heart 23, Republic County 3
- GAME 2: Sacred Heart 17, Republic County 1
ELL-SALINE SWEEPS BENNINGTON
- GAME 1: Ell-Saline 18, Bennington 11
- GAME 2: Ell-Saline 14, Bennington 5
GOLF
SACRED HEART GOLF STARTS SEASON WITH TOURNAMENT WIN
TEAM RESULTS
- Sacred Heart – 297
- Ellinwood – 322
- Hutchinson Trinity – 331
- Southeast of Saline – 334
- Clay Center – 342
- Smith Center – 394
- Ellsworth – 451
- Ell-Saline – 517
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 15)
- Michael Matteucci, Sacred Heart – 71
- Drew Heinz, Ellinwood – 71
- Mason Moore, Ellinwood – 73
- Walker Tuttle, Sacred Heart – 74
- Joel Huffaker, Southeast of Saline – 75
- Luke Newell, Sacred Heart – 76
- Jason Marrs, Sacred Heart – 76
- Hunter Newell, Sacred Heart – 76
- Dominic Matteucci, Sacred Heart – 76
- Dylan Esch, Southeast of Saline – 78
- Tyler Casebolt, Hutchinson Trinity – 79
- Jackson Henry, Clay Center – 80
- Miles Blaylock, Hutchinson Trinity – 81
- Ethan Newell, Sacred Heart – 83
- Seamus Hogan, Hutchinson Trinity – 84