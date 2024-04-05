Spring Sports Results (4/5)

By Jackson Schneider April 5, 2024

SOFTBALL

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE SWEEPS ABILENE

  • GAME 1: Southeast of Saline 3, Abilene 2
  • GAME 2: Southeast of Saline 9, Abilene 4

DERBY SWEEPS SALINA SOUTH

  • GAME 1: Derby 6, Salina South 1
  • GAME 2: Derby6, Salina South 0

ELL-SALINE SWEEPS BENNINGTON

  • GAME 1: Ell-Saline 11, Bennington 2
  • GAME 2: Ell-Saline 24, Bennington 6

MINNEAPOLIS DROPS TWO

  • GAME 1: Marysville 2, Minneapolis 1
  • GAME 2: Clay Center 10, Minneapolis 0

SACRED HEART SPLITS WITH REPUBLIC COUNTY

  • GAME 1: Republic County 11, Sacred Heart 1
  • GAME 2: Sacred Heart 10, Republic County 6

 

BASEBALL

SALINA SOUTH SPLITS WITH DERBY

  • GAME 1: Derby 17, Salina South 7
  • GAME 2: Salina South 5, Derby 3

ABILENE SWEEPS SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

  • GAME 1: Abilene 11, Southeast of Saline 1
  • GAME 2: Abilene 7, Southeast of Saline 6

SACRED HEART SWEEPS REPUBLIC COUNTY

  • GAME 1: Sacred Heart 23, Republic County 3
  • GAME 2: Sacred Heart 17, Republic County 1

ELL-SALINE SWEEPS BENNINGTON

  • GAME 1: Ell-Saline 18, Bennington 11
  • GAME 2: Ell-Saline 14, Bennington 5

 

GOLF

SACRED HEART GOLF STARTS SEASON WITH TOURNAMENT WIN

TEAM RESULTS

  1. Sacred Heart – 297
  2. Ellinwood – 322
  3. Hutchinson Trinity – 331
  4. Southeast of Saline – 334
  5. Clay Center – 342
  6. Smith Center – 394
  7. Ellsworth – 451
  8. Ell-Saline – 517

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 15)

  1. Michael Matteucci, Sacred Heart – 71
  2. Drew Heinz, Ellinwood – 71
  3. Mason Moore, Ellinwood – 73
  4. Walker Tuttle, Sacred Heart – 74
  5. Joel Huffaker, Southeast of Saline – 75
  6. Luke Newell, Sacred Heart – 76
  7. Jason Marrs, Sacred Heart – 76
  8. Hunter Newell, Sacred Heart – 76
  9. Dominic Matteucci, Sacred Heart – 76
  10. Dylan Esch, Southeast of Saline – 78
  11. Tyler Casebolt, Hutchinson Trinity – 79
  12. Jackson Henry, Clay Center – 80
  13. Miles Blaylock, Hutchinson Trinity – 81
  14. Ethan Newell, Sacred Heart – 83
  15. Seamus Hogan, Hutchinson Trinity – 84

 