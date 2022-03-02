Spring Recycling Generosity Food Drive

A special food drive will benefit three Salina organizations. The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will host the Spring Recycling Generosity Donation Drive benefiting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Salina Animal Services and the Friends of the River Foundation’s Spring Spruce-up. This free event takes place Saturday, March 19th 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.!

The organization invites everyone to stop by with a donation, pick up some swag, check out the daily operations of the local recycling center, see what volunteer opportunities are available for Spring Spruce-up and say ‘HI’ to Hannah Holt from Y 93.7.

This family friendly event strives to encourage community togetherness through generosity and recognition of our local support systems. All unopened pantry staples, individually packaged snack foods or animal food donations will be greatly appreciated. The drive will also be collecting hygiene products like toiletries, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste; the Food Bank plans on putting together Easter Hygiene Baskets for their clients!

Parking for the event is available in the parking stalls and along the south fence on the outside of the SDRC along the fence on the side of the center facing the mural.

For more information about:

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank please visit, www.salinafood.org

Salina Animal Services please visit,

https://www.salinaanimalservices.com

The Friends of the River Foundation and Spring Spruce-up please visit, https://smokyhillriver.org/

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center please visit,

http://salina.ks.us/SDRC