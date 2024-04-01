Spring “First Friday” Events to Begin

A new spring season of First Friday events in Downtown Salina is set to begin.

The First Friday spring season will kick off on Friday, April 5th, highlighted by The Good Sam Club Band performing from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on the City Lights Stage.

Other first Friday events include:

Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat 148 S Santa Fe – has an artist reception beginning at 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Greater Salina Community Foundation 8th floor/United Building has an artist reception beginning at 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

A Work in Progress 218 E Walnut has an acoustic performance by Milt Allen beginning at 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

On the First Friday of every month many of the downtown businesses in Salina stay open later than usual and many host special promotions as well.

