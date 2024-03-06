Spring Break Plein Air Workshop

The Salina Art Center is offering an opportunity to get a little fresh air while using a little creativity.

According to the organization, Plein Air Spring Break is a 4 day workshop with instructors Matt Miller and Darren Morawitz.

The focus of this workshop will be color theory, color mixing, and composition with oil paints. Some basic drawing skills are helpful, but not necessary.

The subject matter will be the great outdoors as they meet at various locations to paint clouds, water features, light, and whatever mother nature provides.

Basic painting supplies will be provided that you’ll be able to keep at the end of the experience.

Lunch will be provided each day. Some mild hiking is expected, and you’ll need to provide your own transportation to various sites.

Those participating will travel to Coronado Heights, Kanopolis, Downtown Salina, and various other trails.

