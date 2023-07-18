Salina Police are looking for spray paint vandals who damaged at least four vehicles.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime between 11:30pm Sunday and 8am Monday, someone used black spray paint to write a derogatory word on a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Custer Street causing $1,400 in damage.

Authorities are also investigating damage to three vehicles that were parked in the 900 block of S. 5th Street. Police say during the same time frame, someone used black spray paint to mark up three cars that were parked on the street.

Total damage for those three is estimated at $1,500.