Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 47 °

Spray Paint Incident in South Salina

KSAL StaffMay 23, 2022

Two Salina businesses are involved in damage to property cases from over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between May 19 and May 22, a wall and dumpster were spray painted in a stretch on S. Ninth Street.

The south wall of MedExpress, located at 2770 S. Ninth, and a dumpster owner by Arby’s, located at 2800 S. Ninth, were affected. The cases are believed to be connected.

Forrester said the spray paint was black, red and white. The damage for both business’s combined is listed at $700.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Spray Paint Incident in South Salin...

Two Salina businesses are involved in damage to property cases from over the weekend. Police Capt...

May 23, 2022 Comments

Man Caught in Scam Loses Over $60,0...

Kansas News

May 23, 2022

KSU Salina Awards Nine Premier Scho...

Top News

May 23, 2022

Medallion Quest Clue Ten

Top News

May 23, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Spray Paint Incident in S...
May 23, 2022Comments
Man Caught in Scam Loses ...
May 23, 2022Comments
VIDEO: Mural Mission Acco...
May 22, 2022Comments
Salina Native Doing Great...
May 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra