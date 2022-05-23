Spray Paint Incident in South Salina

Two Salina businesses are involved in damage to property cases from over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between May 19 and May 22, a wall and dumpster were spray painted in a stretch on S. Ninth Street.

The south wall of MedExpress, located at 2770 S. Ninth, and a dumpster owner by Arby’s, located at 2800 S. Ninth, were affected. The cases are believed to be connected.

Forrester said the spray paint was black, red and white. The damage for both business’s combined is listed at $700.