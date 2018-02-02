Spray Paint Found on Two Vehicles in Hotel Parking Lot

Salina Police are investigating after two vehicles were tagged with spray paint in a south Salina hotel parking lot.

According to Police Capt. Mike Sweeney, the vandalism happened some time between 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 3020 Riffel Dr.

Both vehicles were parked in the hotel parking lot. Sweeney says that a 2017 Toyota Highlander, owned by James Glover of Olathe and a 2018 Freight Liner truck, owned by Fredrick Conrad of Des Moines, IA; both received spray paint damage on the sides of the vehicles; while Conrad’s truck had some paint on one of the windows.

Conrad’s truck also had profanity painted on the side.

The paint color on both vehicles was gray and gold.