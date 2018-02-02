Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 33 °

Spray Paint Found on Two Vehicles in Hotel Parking Lot

KSAL StaffFebruary 2, 2018

Salina Police are investigating after two vehicles were tagged with spray paint in a south Salina hotel parking lot.

According to Police Capt. Mike Sweeney, the vandalism happened some time between 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 3020 Riffel Dr.

Both vehicles were parked in the hotel parking lot. Sweeney says that a 2017 Toyota Highlander, owned by James Glover of Olathe and a 2018 Freight Liner truck, owned by Fredrick Conrad of Des Moines, IA; both received spray paint damage on the sides of the vehicles; while Conrad’s truck had some paint on one of the windows.

Conrad’s truck also had profanity painted on the side.

The paint color on both vehicles was gray and gold.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Man Shot and Killed in Alma

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a southeast Kansas community. The Kansas Bureau of...

February 2, 2018 Comments

Spray Paint Found on Two Vehicles i...

Kansas News

February 2, 2018

Salina Man Arrested for Meth Distri...

Top News

February 2, 2018

TV Stolen From Salina Business

Kansas News

February 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Spray Paint Found on Two ...
February 2, 2018Comments
TV Stolen From Salina Bus...
February 2, 2018Comments
O’Malley Ends Campa...
February 1, 2018Comments
Missing Minneapolis Teen ...
February 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO