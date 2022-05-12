Sports Wagering Legal in Kansas

For the first time sports wagering is legal in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly Thursday signed bipartisan legislation allowing Kansans to legally participate in sports wagering in the state. SB 84 also allows state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks.

“Legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to our state and grow our economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This is another mechanism that casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues can now utilize to attract Kansans to their establishments.”

“I was excited to pass sports wagering in Kansas, it’s something that Kansans are already doing, and it will bring additional tax revenue to our state to help with our needs,” Senator Rob Olson, Chair of the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, said. “My constituents have pushed for this legislation for years, and now, the next time we have a significant sporting event in our state, Kansans will be able to bet on their hometown team.”

“We have heard from our constituents for years about the need for a sports wagering program here in Kansas, both for the value it will bring to their lives and for the revenues it will generate for our state,” Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, Ranking Member of the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, said. “I’m proud to have contributed to this package that will do just that and revitalize my community by creating jobs in Wichita.”

According to the Governor’s office, in addition, SB 84 allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering.

SB 84 preserves tribal sovereignty, allowing the negotiation of a new or existing gaming compact regarding sports wagering.

More information about SB 84 can be found here.

_ _ _

Photo by Guido Coppa on Unsplash