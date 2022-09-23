Salina, KS

Sports on the Meridian Media Network this Weekend

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 23, 2022

FRIDAYÂ  – September 23rd

5:00-6:00 PM – 1150 KSAL, In The Zone

6:00-6:45 PM – 1150 KSAL, High School Gameday

6:45-9:45 PM – 1150 KSAL, Salina Central vs. Andover

6:45-9:45 PM – Y 93.7 FM, Salina South at Maize

6:45-9:45 PM – FM 104.9, Ell-Saline vs. Bennington

6:45-9:45 PM – The General 1560, Abilene vs. Chapman

6:45-9:45 PM – KSAL.com Audio Stream, Minneapolis at Sabetha

10:00-11:00 PM – The Wheat State Scoreboard Show

SATURDAY – September 24th

8:00-9:00 AM – 1150 KSAL, Meridian Media Coaches Corner

8:00-9:00 AM – The General 1560, Smart Insurance Coaches Roundup

9:30-4:00 PM – Y 93.7 FM, Kansas vs. Duke

5:00-12:00 AM – 1150 KSAL, Kansas State at Oklahoma

6:30-10:30 PM – FM 104.9, Kansas Wesleyan vs. Bethany

SUNDAY – September 25th

5:00-12:00 AM – 1150 KSAL, Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sports News

