Sports on the Meridian Media Network this Weekend

Jackson Schneider September 23, 2022

FRIDAYÂ – September 23rd 5:00-6:00 PM – 1150 KSAL, In The Zone 6:00-6:45 PM – 1150 KSAL, High School Gameday 6:45-9:45 PM – 1150 KSAL, Salina Central vs. Andover 6:45-9:45 PM – Y 93.7 FM, Salina South at Maize 6:45-9:45 PM – FM 104.9, Ell-Saline vs. Bennington 6:45-9:45 PM – The General 1560, Abilene vs. Chapman 6:45-9:45 PM – KSAL.com Audio Stream, Minneapolis at Sabetha 10:00-11:00 PM – The Wheat State Scoreboard Show SATURDAY – September 24th 8:00-9:00 AM – 1150 KSAL, Meridian Media Coaches Corner 8:00-9:00 AM – The General 1560, Smart Insurance Coaches Roundup 9:30-4:00 PM – Y 93.7 FM, Kansas vs. Duke 5:00-12:00 AM – 1150 KSAL, Kansas State at Oklahoma 6:30-10:30 PM – FM 104.9, Kansas Wesleyan vs. Bethany SUNDAY – September 25th 5:00-12:00 AM – 1150 KSAL, Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.