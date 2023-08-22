Sports Heat Up Under Heat Dome

Fall high school sports are heating up as practices are underway – under a heat dome in Kansas.

From cross country to tennis to football teams, coaching staffs are working to get their athletes in shape while staying safe.

Salina Central High’s head football coach Mark Sandbo joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how his staff is keeping students safe.

Sandbo added Salina Central has used a combination of workouts indoors at the Salina Fieldhouse and evenings outdoors under the lights when conditions allow.

The Mustangs and Salina South High Cougars kick off the football season with a Friday night tilt on September 1st at 7pm.