Sports/Events = $19 Million Economic Boost for Salina

Making a “Salina pitch” to tournament organizers around the region, takes more than a couple of well groomed fields or reliable referees.

Tiffany Benien, Sports and Special Events Manager at Visit Salina joined in on the KSAL Morning News this week with a look at selling Salina – and the economic boost it injects into the community.

According to Benien in 2023 alone, Salina hosted 63 various events from a marathon to youth baseball tournaments that brought in nearly 48,000 visitors and an economic impact of $19.9 million dollars.

Benien says the recipe for success includes devoted volunteers and a small city with big entertainment opportunities.

Off and running in 2024

Benien added the recent 4A-1A State Wrestling Tournament held at Tony’s Pizza Event Center injected an estimated $1.9 million dollars of economic activity while the National Division II Christian Homeschool Basketball Championship held at the Fieldhouse chipped in an estimated $800,000.

The 4A State Basketball Tournament, which begins today at TPEC will kick in an estimated $1.3 million in economic activity as well.

· KSHSAA 4A-1A State Wrestling – Feb 22-24 (3 Full Days) Tony’s Pizza Events Center

o Record crowds 12,995; attendance 17,500 including 672 wrestlers ; shirts, back drop for pictures

o Estimated Economic Impact – $1.9 million

· National DII Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships – Feb 29-March 2 (3 Full Days at Salina Fieldhouse & KWU

o 82 teams from throughout the region – stemmed from a more local Smoky Valley Hoops Encounter Tournament

o Estimated Economic Impact – $800,000

· USA District 3 Kids State Wrestling Tournaments – March 2 (1 Day)

o 1100+ Wrestlers at TPEC

o Estimated Economic Impact – $400,000

Upcoming this week

· KSHSAA 4A State Basketball – March 6-9 – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

o 16 teams – plus family & spectators – large following, a good amount of overnights

o To be Estimated Economic Impact – $1.3 million

In 2023