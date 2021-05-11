Sporting KC to return to full capacity at Children’s Mercy Park beginning May 29

In accordance with updated health protocols issued by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Sporting Kansas City announced today that home matches at Children’s Mercy Park will return to full capacity beginning May 29 when the club hosts Houston Dynamo FC.

Upon returning to full capacity, Children’s Mercy Park will continue to adhere to a number of health and safety protocols, including mobile entry, cashless payments, hand sanitization dispensers throughout the stadium and increased cleaning and sanitization before, during and after matches. Mask wearing is strongly encouraged but not required under the Unified Government’s latest guidelines, and Children’s Mercy Park will offer a designated seating section where masks will be required for all ticket holders within that area.

Sporting’s home match on May 29 will see the club honor frontline healthcare workers by giving 1,000 tickets to local medical professionals. The occasion will serve as the newest initiative from “A Force for Good,” a newly launched campaign in which Sporting and The Victory Project join forces with local partners to serve the community. Additionally, Sporting will join a nationwide effort led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team by offering a 30% discount to vaccinated fans for in-stadium merchandise purchases at a June home match to be determined.

“We are excited to welcome all of our Season Ticket Members and passionate supporters back to Children’s Mercy Park and honor frontline workers who have sacrificed so much for the good of our community,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. “Our transition to full capacity will be made in accordance with local health mandates and we encourage guests to continue wearing masks. We look forward to delivering the fan experience that makes Children’s Mercy Park so special.”

In conjunction with today’s announcement, Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members will have all of their original season ticket seat locations automatically loaded into their SeatGeek accounts for 2021 home matches from May 29 onward. Season Ticket Members can contact their Membership Service Executives for more information.

Additional single-game tickets for Sporting’s home match on May 29 and tickets for all remaining home games from June 12 onward will go on sale to the general public at SeatGeek.com beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, May 14. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive single-game presale opportunity for these matches beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 13.

A select number of single-game ticket buyers for the home match on May 29 will be relocated to a comparable seat location to accommodate season ticket seat priority. The new seat location will be automatically updated on their SeatGeek accounts by Friday, May 14.

Capacity at Children’s Mercy Park for Sporting’s home match on May 16 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC will remain limited to approximately 6,500 fans with current health and safety protocols in place.

To view Sporting’s 2021 match schedule, click here. For more ticketing information, visit SportingKC.com/tickets or call 1-888-4KC-GOAL.