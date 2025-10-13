“Spooky Season” Kicks Off in Salina

October is in full swing, and Salina is embracing the Halloween spirit with a full lineup of festive events.

This past weekend, families flocked to the Rolling Hills Zoo for the annual Pumpkin Pazoola, while Revive Integrative Health hosted an adaptive trunk-or-treat that brought together community members of all ages and abilities.

The Halloween fun continues throughout the month with more opportunities for costumes, candy, and community gatherings.

Among the planned events is “Cops and Costumes”. This event has become a must stop for a kid friendly Halloween experience in Salina. Salina It will take October 31st from 4pm to 6pm at the Salina Police Department located at 255 North 10th Street. Salina Police officers will be on hand to greet children and adults and hand out tasty treats and stickers. Children will have a chance to take some great photos with officers and enjoy the vehicles on display.

Cops and Costumes includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Other family friendly events leading up to Halloween include:

Oct. 24, 6 p.m. – Trunk or Treat, 3500 S. 9th

Oct. 25, 1 p.m. – Community Halloween Party, Salina Fieldhouse

Oct. 25, 3 p.m. – Trunk or Treat, VFW

Oct. 25, 3 p.m. – Trunk or Treat, 1206 N. 9th

Oct. 25, 5 p.m. – Trunk or Treat, 702 S. 9th

*Events are from online events pages and subject to change

With events for families, kids, and Halloween enthusiasts alike, there’s no shortage of spooky fun around town this October.