“Spoofing Scam” Alert

The Kansas District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is warning the public about phone scams in which callers spoof or fraudulently display themselves as having numbers belonging to government agencies in attempt to defraud victims of money.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from a government or law enforcement agency while demanding payment is encouraged to immediately hang up. Scammers will do everything they can to keep you from ending the call. Since spoofed phone numbers belong to a legitimate agency, please take the next step by directly calling the agency in question.

Al egitimate caller will encourage you to take the time to verify the information.

“If the first time you hear about supposedly owing the government money that must be paid immediately is through a phone call, it’s more than likely a scam. That’s not how the government does business, so please take the time to find out if the number in your Caller ID actually belongs to the person with whom you are speaking,” said Duston Slinkard, First Assistant.

If you are a victim of a phone or an online scam, immediately contact the bank you used to try to recall the wire transfer. Then file an online complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.IC3.gov).