Splash Pad Project Delayed

Salina Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday afternoon the opening of the new splash pad at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park will be delayed while finishing touches are completed.

In the spring of 2024 the splash pad at the park was closed due to underground plumbing and infrastructure failures. In 2025 it was demolished. A splash pad had been open in park since 2008.

After rejecting a plan for a much larger project in the park which had primary elements of a splash pad, water wall feature, and a memorial monument and plaza, Salina City Commissioner back in September approved the design that is currently under construction.

As approved, the $709,165.00 design would have 17 features. The splash pad it is replacing had 10 feature.

The splash pad was scheduled to be completed by April 15th, weather permitting. No new completion timetable was given.

The agency said “the contractor and the City are working to make sure the splash pad is safe and ready for everyone to enjoy. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we finish this work.”