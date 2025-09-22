Splash Pad Approved For Jerry Ivey Park

Salina City Commissioners Monday paved the way for the return of a splash pad to Jerry Ivey Park.

In the spring of 2024 the splash pad at the park was closed due to underground plumbing and infrastructure failures. In 2025 it was demolished. The splash pad had been open since 2008.

Commissioners previously rejected a plan for a much larger project in the park which had primary elements of a splash pad, water wall feature, and a memorial monument and plaza.

The new splash pad will have 17 features. The splash pad it is replacing had 10 features. It is scheduled to be completed by April 15th, weather permitting.

The amount of $709,165.00. It will be paid for from the park improvement capital fund, which has a balance of about $1.5 million.