SPL Books, Movies, At Your Fingertips

Patrons are returning to Salina’s Public Library this week to walk through the aisles, check out materials and spend research time on the computers.

The facility opened up on Monday with COVID-19 safety measures in place after health concerns closed the library back in late November.

Library Director Melanie Hedgespeth tells KSAL News that they continue to plot a course for in-person youth programs to return by spring or summer, but until then online options remain in place.

Visits are limited to 30 minutes, but visitors may stay up to an hour if they are using a computer or gaming equipment.

Open Building Hours

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Entrance will be through the north doors only.

Pickup Service will continue and digital services are available around the clock.

For more information visit, https://salinapubliclibrary.org/…/coronavirus-covid-19…/