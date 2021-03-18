Spitting On An Officer Gives a Man More Charges

A Salina man faces additional charges after he allegedly spits on a police officer while handcuffed.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Walter Shields, Salina, was placed under arrest in the area of Forest and N. 4th St. at 3:45 p.m., Wednesday. Shields had an active warrant out of his arrest.

While Shields was being searched, police allegedly found a controlled substance in his possession. He then spat on one of the arresting officers.

He is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of an opiate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.