Spirit of 76 at Rolling Hills

The spirit of 76 was alive at Rolling Hills Zoo on Father’s Day, as in 76 show vehicles.

The zoo hosted its annual Father’s Day Car Show, on a warm sunny, Sunday. There were 76 vehicles entered in the show, and zoo officials told KSAL News they were pleased with that number, especially with the Smoky Hill River Festival in progress.

While the cars were the main event, along with the animals and museum, there were multiple other things to do as well, including:

805 Tacos Truck

Kona Ice Sno Cones

Happy Trails Brew Co.

SuperNova Face Painting

There are multiple other special events and activities planned all summer at the zoo, including Wild Adventure Summer Camps for kids, special events like Toddler Tuesdays and Twilight Safaris, and exclusive member events like Walkabout Wednesdays and Sunset Strolls. The zoo also hosts events such as a Zoo Brew Craft Fest and a Run For the Hills fun run.

Rolling Hills Zoo Summer Events