Spirit AeroSystems Union Machinists to Vote Today

Striking International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union members are set to vote today on a new contract with Spirit AeroSystems.

Under the proposal, wages will increase by nine-point-five percent in year one, and there is a 23-point-five percent pay increase over the life of the contract.

The contract also includes no mandatory weekend overtime, and healthcare benefits will be maintained.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union employees of Spirit AeroSystems have been on strike since last weekend.