Speraw Named WAC Associate Commissioner for Basketball

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State director of men’s basketball operations Drew Speraw has been selected as the Associate Commissioner for Basketball at the Western Athletic Conference, Commissioner Brian Thornton announced on Thursday (February 3) morning.

Speraw has spent the last 10 seasons on head coach Bruce Weber’s coaching staff, starting as a video coordinator during the Big 12 Championship season of 2012-13 before being promoted and serving as the program’s director of operations the last nine seasons (2013-2022).

“We couldn’t be more excited for Drew and his family with this new opportunity at Western Athletic Conference,” said Weber. “Drew comes from a great basketball family and is one of the brightest individuals I have been around in my coaching career. He has played a big role in our success these past 10 years. I can’t thank him enough for all his hard work and dedication to our staff and players.

“This new opportunity allows him to stay around the game but also take that next step in his career as an administrator. He will be a tremendous addition to WAC and a great advocate for the teams, coaches and student-athletes in that league. Drew, Jamie and the kids will always be a part of our family and wish them nothing but the best as they take this next step.”

The Western Athletic Conference, known as the WAC, is undergoing a tremendous rebirth since its founding in 1962 with five institutions (Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Utah) recently joining the league to bolster membership to 14 schools stretching from 6 schools in the state of Texas to Seattle in the Pacific Northwest. Grand Canyon recently represented the league in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, while Utah Valley was the conference representative in the women’s championship. The league office is based in Denver, Colorado.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the WAC as Associate Commissioner for Basketball and at the same time incredibly thankful for the experience I have had at K-State,” said Speraw. “Coach Weber gave me the opportunity to join the K-State family nearly ten years ago and I cannot be prouder of what we have accomplished. I am grateful for the coaches, players, and administrators I have had the pleasure of working with during my time in Manhattan. K-State will always be a special place to my family and I as we move on to this new position.”

Speraw has played an impactful role in one of the best stretches in K-State history, which includes the current total of 180 wins, two Big 12 regular-season championships (2013 and 2019) and five NCAA Tournament appearances (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) in the past 10 seasons in his two roles. The Wildcats’ two conference titles are the second-most by a Big 12 school in that span with the 2012-13 championship the first-ever in the Big 12 era and the first conference title by the school in more than 36 seasons.

Speraw helped K-State post consecutive 25-win campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19 for the first time in school history, as the Wildcats collected a 25-12 overall record and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in eight seasons in 2017-18 before posting a 25-9 mark and a second Big 12 regular-season title in 2018-19. The school was one of 24 programs, including 15 in power conferences, with 25-win seasons in each of those two seasons.

Speraw came to K-State in August 2012 after two-year stint at Iowa, where he worked first as a graduate manager (2010-11) and then as an administrative assistant (2011-12) for head coach Fran McCaffery. He also took on the added responsibility as the team’s video coordinator during the 2011-12 season. In all, he helped Iowa win 39 games in two years, including 18 victories and a trip to the second round of the NIT in 2011-12.

The son of current Iowa assistant coach and former UCF head coach Kirk Speraw, he played in 66 career games for his father with the Golden Knights from 2005-10. A team captain as a senior, he connected on 39 percent from 3-point range during his college career. The elder Speraw is the all-time winningest coach in UCF history with 279 victories to go with four NCAA Tournament appearances during his 17-year career from 1993-2010.

Speraw earned his bachelor’s degree in finance in the summer of 2009 from UCF. He also earned his master’s degree in sports and fitness with a concentration in sport leadership and coaching from UCF in 2010. He also earned his master’s degree in business administration from Iowa in 2012.

A native of Lakeland, Florida, Speraw, 35, his wife, Jamie, have two daughters, Blakely and Charli and a son, Jett.

