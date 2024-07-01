Speeding, DUI Charges

A driver caught speeding is now facing charges for DUI plus flee and elude.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Curtis Frisbie was arrested early Sunday after a deputy clocked him driving 70mph in a 40mph zone near 9th and Prescott.

Deputies say he led authorities on a chase in his 2003 GMC pickup until he abandoned the truck at the intersection of Walnut and 11th Street. A short time later authorities found Frisbie at a home in the 700 block of W. Walnut and took him into custody.

Evidence shows he also ran into a parked Honda CRV while fleeing law enforcement at 11th and Walnut.