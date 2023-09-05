Speeding and DUI Charges

A Salina man was arrested for DUI after high a speed pursuit early Tuesday.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Jose Roman-Garcia was taken into custody following a high speed chase that began just before 1am as a patrol officer noticed a truck speeding onto the ramp for northbound I-135.

The 2004 Dodge Ram was clocked at 113-mph before exiting at 9th Street. Roman-Garcia pulled over and left the truck before being arrested.

He’s now facing multiple charges for speeding and traffic violations plus driving under the influence.