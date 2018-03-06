Speeder Turns Off Headlights During Pursuit

A high speed pursuit ends with a drug seizure and three arrests early Tuesday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol stopped a Chevy Camaro just after 1am for speeding on Interstate-70 near the Halstead exit.

As the officer approached the car on foot – the driver sped away beginning an 18-minute chase that hit speeds of 130-mph.

Sheriff Soldan says at one point the driver turned off his headlights in an attempt to elude the deputy.

The pursuit ended east of Salina on a railroad track near Old 40 Highway and Niles Road when the black Camaro turned east onto the tracks and became high centered. Two passengers fled on foot and were quickly apprehended by another deputy and a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper who had joined the chase.

The driver, 22-year-old Fo Hall of Pittsview, AL was taken into custody and could face numerous charges for speeding, eluding law enforcement plus driving on a suspended licence.

Soldan says Hall and his passengers, Robert Mark, 29 of Pittsview, AL and Christopher Lawrence, 28 of Columbus, GA are also facing drug charges with intent to distribute after a pound and a half of marijuana was found in a backpack.

Deputies also confiscated an ounce of marijuana wax, 27-grams of cocaine, 56-grams of ectacsy pills plus another 43-grams of pot found in a bag in the car.

The incident began around 1:07am just west of milepost #249 as the Camaro was clocked speeding at 85-mph in the eastbound lanes of I-70.