Speedy Speed Charges For Independence Teen

A chase across four counties leads to the arrest of an 18 year-old from Independence KS.

Sheriff Roger Soldan of The Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL: On July 6th at approximately 12:20 AM a deputy on saturation patrol noticed a 2005 Chevy Caviler with one headlight out. The deputy attempted to make a simple traffic stop when both pulled into the car wash at State Street and Broadway Blvd.. It became apparent the Cavalier had other ideas when it sped off going north on Broadway Blvd.

The chase took the following route:

North on Broadway Blvd. to Ninth Street

North on Ninth Street to I-70

East on I-70 to the Niles exit

Back on to I-70 to Solomon Road

North on Solomon Road to K-18

West on K-18 to a gravel road in Ottawa County

From the gravel road to Old 81 Highway

From Old 81 northbound on U.S. Highway 81 through Cloud County.

In Cloud County road spikes were deployed and destroyed the tires. The car continued at high speeds for several miles before finally stopping in Republic County.

The vehicle was driven by 18 year-old Cameron Hanson from Independence Kansas.

According to Hanson he came to Salina to buy the car for $350 – $400 dollars, and had a bill of sale for the Chevy but, it came back as stolen from Abilene.

Inside the vehicle was drug paraphernalia with Methamphetamine residue.

Hanson was arrested and is being charged with:

Flee and Elude

Methamphetamine

Drug Paraphernalia

Driving with a Suspended License

Speeding

Improper Turn

Improper Driving

Failing to Stop At A Sign

Defective Headlights

Agencies involved with the case include: Kansas Highway Patrol, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and Cloud County Sheriff’s Office.