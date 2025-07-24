Spectacular Sundown Cruise Tonight

Hotrods will be rolling down Santa Fe tonight as vintage cars bring a cool vibe back to Salina.

The KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show will celebrate its 45th Anniversary this Thursday through Sunday. It will be the 20th year in Salina for the show.

The car show includes several iconic events including a Thursday night sunset cruise parade through downtown, Friday night drag races, an Elvis tribute concert, and Sunday awards.

Friday thru Sunday Oakdale Park will come alive with hundreds of cars, food vendors, chop demonstrations, retail vendors, and live entertainment.

Victor Trevino Jr., considered by many to be the world’s greatest Elvis impersonator, will be in concert during the event. The “Elvis: Aloha From Vegas” show will take the stage at the Stiefel Theatre.

Hollywood actress Catherine Bach will be at the show this year. She inspired a fashion trend in the 1980s as “Daisy Duke”, one of the stars of comedy television series “The Dukes of Hazzard”, which was focused around the hijinks of the Duke family and their classic car. She will be at the show in Salina to meet fans and sign autographs July 25th and July 26th.

Here is the schedule of events:

Thursday – July 24

Spectacular Sundown Cruise –

7:30 pm. Viewing on Santa Fe Street (Free). Starts in Oakdale Park runs down Mulberry St. to Santa Fe and ends at Elm St.

Car Registration through Saturday at the Quality Inn –

All cars, beauty contestants and bicycles, etc. must register at the Quality Inn before getting into the park.

Friday-Sunday – July 25, 26 & 27

Show and Shine –

Fri. 9am-4pm, Sat. 9am-5pm, and Sun. 9am-3pm @ Oakdale Park.

Food, custom shop demos, live music, vendors, cars, bicycles and more!

Admission: Fri. $15, Sat. $20, Sun. $10; Kids 12 & under Free

Friday

Run-Whatcha’ Brung Drags –

4pm-Dusk Off 841 Markley Rd.

Admission: $15 per person – Kids 12 & under get in free.

Friday & Saturday in the Park

2 Working Kustom Shops –

9-5pm @ Oakdale Park.

Special Guest Catherine Bach from TV series Dukes of Hazard –

10am to 4pm @ KKOA T-Shirt Pavilion. Meet and Greet.

Vintage Bicycle Spoke-tacular –

9am-end of show, around the grassy area.

Pin up Beauty Contest –

2pm @ Mainstage. Age Groups: Pin-ups 18-39; Looker’s 40-plus.

Friday Concert

Victor Trevino – ELVIS: ALOHA FROM VEGAS

8pm to 10pm. $30 Ticket at registration, the t-shirt booth, The Stiefel, or The Cozy Inn.

Saturday in the Park

Hall of Fame Walk –

12-1pm by the T-Shirt Booth.

Model Car Show –

9-4pm behind the t-shirt booth.

Pinup Beauty Contest –

2pm @ Mainstage. Age Groups: Pin-ups 18-39; Looker’s 40-plus.

Sunday in the Park

Christian Rods and Customs Church Service –

10am @ Main Stage.

Awards Ceremony –