Special Sunday Service on Environment

All are welcome at the Lakewood Discovery Center this Sunday for a special service.

The occasion is the Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s outdoor celebration of the nation-wide UU Climate Justice Revival, on September 28th and 29th, 2024. It will be in the UU tradition of sharing both information and inspiration.

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The service will be presented by Doug Rudick, self-described Backyard Environmentalist. Doug will describe the positive impact of creating backyard habitat for the three “B’s”… Bugs, Butterflies and Birds. Doug draws on experience from many sources including attending Dyck Arboretum’s Environmental Education classes, twenty seven years membership in the Smoky Hills Audubon Society and helping develop a “SAFE” location (saving animals from extinction) at Rolling Hills Zoo.