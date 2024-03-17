Special Meeting to Discuss Cozy Inn Mural

Salina City Commissioners will gather for a special meeting on Monday to discuss legal considerations relating to the Cozy Inn vs. City of Salina case.

Back in February a federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Cozy Inn restaurant in a case involving a mural on the outside of their downtown facility.

At issue is a mural which was started on the outside of the building. The mural was started without the restaurant first getting the proper permits. The city halted the project.

As per current city code, murals of any size are acceptable, but once there’s a “message that pertains to the good or service for sale it makes it a sign that is subject to the sign code.” The mural, which is still partially finished, incudes images of hamburgers with printed words reading “Don’t Fear the smell! The fun is inside!!”

City commissioners will meet at 6:00 Monday evening in the City-County Building, Room 107 for the special meeting They will recess into executive session immediately following roll call. They will return to open session following the conclusion of the executive session, with possible action to follow