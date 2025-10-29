Speakeasy Themed Venue Opening

A new speakeasy-themed bar will open in Salina next week. M1918, located within the Salina Country Club, will be revealed and opened to the public on Wednesday, November 5th.

According to JRI Hospitality it will deliver a new hospitality experience to Salina’s social scene. Blending early 20th-century intrigue with high-end modern mixology, M1918 is designed to transport guests back to the elegance and intrigue of the 1920s.

Located on the Club’s lower level, the speakeasy is creatively hidden from plain sight with several “secret” entrances. Upon gaining entry, guests can expect an experience rooted in atmosphere and authenticity, where every detail of the thoughtfully curated space — from lighting and décor to service — evokes the charm of a bygone era. The menu features a selection of specialty and classic cocktails creatively crafted by Director of Mixology, Colby Kish. A real artist of cocktails, Kish blends rare spirits, house infusions, and whispered history into every glass. Whether visiting for an intimate evening or a private event, M1918 offers a distinctive setting that celebrates the art of conversation and the timeless appeal of the speakeasy tradition.

M1918 is open to the public and Salina Country Club members Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Reservations are required. A Salina Country Club Dining Membership provides entry to the speakeasy along with other premier on- and off-site dining venues, access to the club’s fitness facility, and additional member privileges.

The M1918 name carries layered symbolism as it references both the Browning automatic rifle that was introduced in 1918 and became infamous among Prohibition-era gangsters, and the year the Prohibition Act was signed.

Established in 1911, Salina Country Club is the city’s second oldest business. Since purchasing Salina Country Club in 2021, Salina native and JRI Hospitality President, Founder and CEO Jason Ingermanson has continued to invest in and rejuvenate his hometown club. The unveiling of M1918 is another step in Ingermanson’s journey.

“We continue to focus on creating a one-of-a-kind experience for our members and the Salina community,” said Ingermanson.

For more information on M1918, visit www.m1918salina.com.