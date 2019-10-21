SPD’s K9 Karma Assists in Arrest

A traffic stop leads to a drug related arrest early Monday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy on patrol stopped a man from Cuero, Texas after he made an improper turn off I-70 into Bossleman’s Travel Center at 1944 N. 9th around 2:15am.

Sheriff Soldan says 41-year-old Billy Daniel Boone refused to follow the deputy’s command and exit his vehicle. A K9 unit from the Salina Police Department arrived and indicated to officers that drugs were inside Boone’s Nissan Altima.

Authorities broke the window on the car to remove Boone and arrest him for drug possession after they confiscated 1-pound of marijuana and two handguns.

Boone is facing charges that could include interference with law enforcement, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.