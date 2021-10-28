Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 50 °

SPD Cops and Costumes is Sunday

KSAL StaffOctober 28, 2021

Salina Police are inviting little ghosts and goblins to stop by their parking lot on Halloween for the Cops and Costumes event, Sunday October, 31 from 1pm to 3pm.

Cops and Costumes includes:

  • Giveaways: candy, sticker badges
  • Meet and greet with police officers
  • Photo opportunities with police officers
  • Police vehicles on display

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Public Forum: Gypsum City Council, ...

The public is invited to a candidates forum in Gypsum Thursday evening at 7pm to hear from...

October 28, 2021 Comments

No Nightmares: Halloween Food Safet...

Kansas News

October 28, 2021

SPD Cops and Costumes is Sunday

Kansas News

October 28, 2021

Truck Stolen From Workplace

Kansas News

October 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Public Forum: Gypsum City...
October 28, 2021Comments
No Nightmares: Halloween ...
October 28, 2021Comments
SPD Cops and Costumes is ...
October 28, 2021Comments
Truck Stolen From Workpla...
October 28, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices