SPD: Teen Arrested after Kicking Cop

A Salina corrections officer flags down a cop for help with a violent teenager.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 3:40pm Tuesday afternoon, an officer on patrol swung into action to help in the 900 block of Hancock.

Two Community Corrections officers were attempting to make contact with a 14-year-old boy when the situation turned violent. The teen allegedly began swinging a PVC pipe at one of the corrections officers. All three officers converged on the male to bring him into control as he kicked the cop.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated assault, battery of a law enforcement officer, and interference with law enforcement.

No one was injured during the incident.