SPD: Suspect Hit Man with Metal Pipe

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who forced his way into a home and attacked a man with a metal pipe.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1300 block of East North Street after a violent attack left a 24-year-old man with a cut on his head and his female friend shaken.

Police say around 2am on Saturday, the two heard a loud banging on the door, followed by the shattering of a window. The 22-year-old woman cracked the door open to look outside and the attacker kicked his way inside and struck the male victim in the head with the pipe, then fled the scene.

The man was treated at the hospital for the cut which required staples to close the wound.

Police say the suspect is acquainted with the woman and is a 40-year-old white male, who is 5’4” tall, 180-pounds and is wanted for burglary and aggravated battery.